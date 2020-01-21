'Little Women', 'Pride And Prejudice', And Other Movies For Literature Lovers

Movies are nothing but audio-video versions of stories that we say or hear. It takes a large crew and motivated professionals to convert a book or novel into a motion picture. But some of the world's best movies ever made are adaptations of major novels. Here are movies for literature lovers:

Top 5 movies for literature lovers

Little Women

Little Women was written by Louis May Alcott in two volumes and is loved by people of all ages. This enduring and popular novel was adapted into two movies in the past.

The story revolves around the four March sisters and their struggles in life post Civil War period. The latest Little Women version was released in 2019 and was helmed by Greta Gerwig and starred Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, etc in the lead roles.

Pride and Prejudice

Pride and Prejudice is an 1813 romantic novel written by Jane Austen. The novel revolves around the importance of marrying for love, not for money or social prestige, despite the communal pressure to make a good match.

This popular novel was turned into a movie in 2005 by director Joe Wright starring Kiera Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Brenda Blethyn, Rosamund Pike in pivotal roles.

Les Misérables

Les Misérables is a French historical novel by Victor Hugo and is considered to be one of the greatest novels of the 19th century. This novel was first published back in 1862 and revolved mostly around French society, law, the justice system, religion, etc. This book was turned into a musical, directed by Tom Hooper in 2005 starring Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe And Anne Hathaway in pivotal roles.

Trainspotting

Trainspotting is a book written by Irvine Welsh, first published in 1993. The novel is set in the late 1980s and revolves around a group of friends who were dealing with substance addiction and other destructive activities.

This book was adapted into a movie of the same name in 1996 by ace director Danny Boyle starring Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle, Kevin McKidd, etc in the lead roles.

Into The Wild

Into the Wild was originally a 9,000-word article written by Jon Krakauer on Christopher McCandless death, titled Death of an Innocent. This was published in the January edition of the Outsider in 1993.

Later the author converted it into a book and by 2007 Sean Penn directed a movie of the same name starring Emile Hirsch as McCandless. The book was an international bestseller and the movie was considered a masterpiece by many critics.

