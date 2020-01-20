Robert De Niro Calls Out Trump's 'blatant Abuse Of Power' At SAG Awards

Legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro took a veiled jibe at US President Donald Trump while receiving the 56th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Lifetime Achievement Award on January 19. During the award acceptance speech at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, De Niro tore into the government saying he will use his voice whenever he sees ‘blatant abuse of power’ in an apparent dig at Trump, who has been impeached by the House of Representatives on two charges.

Robert De Niro, you are a once in a lifetime human. A huge congratulations for being the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award! We are so thankful for you ✨ #sagawards pic.twitter.com/9RCpSn0vIk — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

Read: Jennifer Lopez To Scarlett Johansson: Best Dressed Celebs At SAG Awards 2020

Amid loud cheer and a standing ovation, the 76-year-old actor stepped onto the stage after a brief introduction by Leonardo DiCaprio and went on to talk about the current political situation of the United States. He appreciated the support of SAG while pointing out the excessive “hostility” towards unions.

“Political leaders who support unions are more likely to support Affordable Care Act, equitable taxes, humane immigration regulations, a safe environment, a diverse citizenry, reproductive rights, sensible gun control, and fair wages and benefits. We owe them our support and we owe them our vote,” said De Niro as the attendees clapped and cheered for him.

The Irishman actor didn’t mince his words while targeting the government and said, “there´s right, and there´s wrong and there's common sense, and there´s ‘abuse of power’, and as a citizen, I have as much right as anyone else...to voice my opinion”.

Read: Jennifer Aniston Gives A Shoutout To Co-star Adam Sandler At SAG Awards 2020

Awards and accolades for 'The Irishman'

The Irishman, featuring De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino, premiered for the first time at the 57th New York Film Festival on September 27 and released in select theatres on November 1. It was later released on online streaming platform Netflix on November 27 and was watched over by 17.1 million people in the United States in first five days of its release.

The film has received numerous accolades since its release and has been appreciated by fans worldwide. It received 10 nominations for 92nd Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor for Pacino and Pesci, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematography among others.

Read: Christina Applegate, Jennifer Lopez, And More Celebs Who Slayed The SAG Awards 2020

Read: Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Share A Priceless Moment At The SAG Awards; See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.