Parasite's Ensemble Cast Creates History And Achieves Major Milestone At SAG Awards 2020

Parasite created history at the SAG Awards 2020 as the cast of the film became the first actors from an Asian film to win an award in the best ensemble cast category. Parasite’s cast took to the SAG stage and expressed their views regarding their award win. Read on to know more details about this story.

Parasite creates history at SAG Awards 2020

Parasite, directed by Bong Joon Ho, is one of the major nominees in the Oscar race. The film also won the Best Foreign Film Award at the Golden Globes. Now, the film has achieved another major milestone and has gone on to create history at the SAG Awards 2020.

Parasite’s cast took home the award for Best Ensemble Cast in a Film. Parasite became the first foreign film to win the SAG Award in this category. Park So-dam, Sun-kyun, Choi Woo-shik, Lee Jung-eun, and Song Kang-ho Choi few of the cast members of Parasite and their translator Sharon took to the SAG stage to accept the honour.

With the help of the translator, one of the cast members of Parasite said, “although the title of the film is Parasite, I think the story is about coexistence and how we all can live together.” This cast member of Parasite also got the audience laughing at one point during his speech. He said, “But to be honoured with the best ensemble award, it occurs to me maybe we have not created such a bad movie.”

The Parasite cast member concluded his speech by stating that he is honoured to receive this award in front of such amazing actors that he admires. He will remember and never forget this beautiful night. Parasite’s win at the SAG Awards 2020 is considered to be a major milestone since SAG-AFTRA has received backlash for many years for averting away from subtitled films. Take a look at their speech here.

