Taraji P. Henson To Return As A Host Of The BET Awards? Here's What We Know

As the BET Awards 2021 were held virtually last year on June 27, the organisers recently announced the date of 2022 in-person event while unveiling the name of the artist who will be hosting the show this year. It was revealed that Taraji P. Henson, best known for her award-winning performances in various movies, has been roped in yet again as the host of the upcoming BET Awards 2022.

Taraji P. Henson to host the BET Awards 2022

According to People, Henson recently expressed her delight at being roped in as the host in a press release and stated how honoured she was to share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists. Adding to it, she even stated how she couldn't wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment, and culture with our viewers on what will be one unforgettable night while praising the amazing partners like Scott and Connie at BET and Jesse Collins Entertainment.

The official statement read, “I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists; you can even say it is the 'empire' of Black Excellence. Working with amazing partners like Scott and Connie at BET and Jesse Collins Entertainment is a creative's dream. I can't wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment, and culture with our viewers on what will be one unforgettable night."

On the other hand, Connie Orlando, EVP specials, music programming and music strategy at BET opened up about Henson beging chosen as the host of the event and mentioned how excited they were to collaborate with the phenomenal multi-talented stage and screen actors to host the ultimate celebration of Black culture again this year. "For over two decades, the BET Awards has been home to Black brilliance, talent, and creativity, providing unforgettable cultural moments, and we look forward to raising the bar for BET Awards 2022. This year in particular, we're honoring Black women. I'm such a girls' girl. I love to uplift women," she exclaimed.

BET Awards 2022 date and time

The BET Awards will air live on BET at 8 p.m. ET from the Microsoft Theater.

Image: AP