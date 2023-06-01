Lizzo Reveals She Is Close To Giving Up And Quitting Music Over Body Shaming Comments

Lizzo recently called out the fatphobic comments on her body. The singer shared several tweets on her social media about the body shaming comments on Thursday. She admitted that she is close to “giving up on everyone and quitting.” It started with a mean tweet by author Layah Heilpern.

Her tweet read, “How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating.” Reacting to it, “I JUST logged on [to] the app and this is the type of s*** I see about me on a daily basis. Then someone in the comments said I eat “lots of fast food” I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO. I’m tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bulls**t.”

In another tweet, she talked about how negative comments somehow outweighs the love she gets from her fans. Lizzo also stated she is close to just quitting music and move away to a farm with her boyfriend, “The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media… all because I’m fat???? Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F–KING FARM…”

"I'm just trying to live and be healthy"

Lizzo went on to say that she is neither aiming to be skinny nor try to be big. “I'm literally just trying to live and be healthy," she stated. The Juice hitmaker also responded to the criticism that her "being fat" is her brand, saying that all she wants to do is create "feel good music" and support "all people." Following several tweets, Lizzo decided to make her Twitter account private.

On the work front, Lizzo has an ongoing concert tour titled The Special Tour. The tour began at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida on September 23, 2022, and is set to conclude at the Fuji Rock Festival on July 30, 2023.