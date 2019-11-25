Lizzo Shows Off Her Impossibly Tiny Purse At AMAs Red Carpet

The American singer, Lizzo hit the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet on the night of November 24 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in a semi-shouldered orange coloured mini dress matching with her impossibly white small purse. According to the singer, the custom Valentino bag is one of the three in existence. She cracked a joke that she used to keep a lot of things which include tampons, a flask of tequila and some condoms. She adored the look with a sparkly manicure and a bouncy '60s style ponytail. She has scored eight Grammy nominations and is all set to dominate at the AMAs ceremony with potential wins in categories like New Artist of the Year and Favorite Female Artist.

Cuz I Love You topped the chart

Lizzo's album Cuz I Love You topped the chart and the singer performed her first-ever performance at the show. Selena Gomez performed for the grand opening on her latest song Lose You to Love Me. Many other Hollywood singers set the stage on fire. The fans were overwhelmed by the line-up artists like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who performed on the Hollywood chartbuster song, Senorita, followed by Halsey who performed on her latest release Graveyard. According to international media, Carrie Underwood hosted the event. Taylor Swift was awarded the Artist of the Year award.

Line-up of artists

The 2019 American Music Awards featured all the young artists including, Billie Eilish, Green Day, the Jonas Brothers, Kesha feat. Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Post Malone feat. Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott and WATT, Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World, Toni Braxton, Thomas Rhett, and Shania Twain. Post Malone, Eilish, and Ariana Grande were also nominated for several awards. The nominations included Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock.

