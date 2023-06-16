Lord Hanuman Picture Features In Ezra Miller's The Flash, What Could It Signify?

DCU’s The Flash was released on June 15 in India, a day prior to Om Raut’s Adipurush. Superhero enthusiasts have been excited about all the cameos and twists from the multiversal film. However, an unexpected picture from Barry Allen’s (Ezra Miller's) room in The Flash has started making rounds on social media.

A picture of Lord Hanuman is currently going viral on social media

In one of the key scenes from The Flash, a picture of Lord Hanuman has been spotted. After The Flash goes to another timeline to save his mother, as revealed by the trailer, he finds that a younger version of him is there as well. He goes to the room of younger Barry Allen, where the picture of Lord Hanuman can be seen. The poster of Lord Hanuman might have been an attempt to arouse curiosity about the film amongst the Indian audience. If not, then it might illustrate that Barry Allen has a variety of interests.

(A still from The Flash featuring a picture of Lord Hanuman | Image: Twitter)

Fans marvel over unexpected featurette of Lord Hanuman’s image

Several pictures from The Flash are circulating where fans are pointing out a picture of Lord Hanuman in the film. One fan posted the picture with the caption, “If you don’t get tickets to Adipurush, don’t worry. Visit the screen next to it and watch Hanuman bhakt.” Another fan wrote, “POV: You’re a Hindu and watching The Flash, then you saw Lord Hanuman and you get more excited.” See the posts below.

(Fans discussing the picture of Lord Hanuman in The Flash | Image: Twitter)

Adipurush, The Flash to compete at the Indian box office

Adipurush has been released on June 16 and is expected to gross INR 80 to 100 crores on its opening day. The Flash, on the other hand, has already become the sixth biggest Hollywood opener at the Indian box office. However, Adipurush saw an immense number of advance bookings for the weekend the day prior, which makes it a likely winner. Moreover, in theatres all across India, a seat has been left empty solely for Lord Hanuman.