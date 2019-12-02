Love Actually To Die Hard: Top Holiday Movies To Watch This Christmas Season

There is no better way to rejoice this holiday season apart from snuggling in the cosy blanket while glaring keenly at the screen. Grab a bowl of steaming hot soupy noodles and wafers before you rest your back in the bed and watch festive movies. For your comfort, we have compiled some of the best holiday movies of all time to watch during your days at home.



1. Love Actually



This incredible holiday flick features an ensemble cast of Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley, Bill Nighy, Rowan Atkinson, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Laura Linney, Liam Neeson and Colin Firth in the prominent roles. This Richard Curtis directorial Christmas themed movie showcases eight romantic comedy stories. Love Actually is loaded with mind-blowing dialogues and adorable moments which will refuse to vanish from your mind for days and months.

2. Die Hard



Die Hard is a helm of John McTiernan, which is an adaptation of Roderick Thorp’s book Nothing Lasts Forever. This action-thriller flick revolves around a corporate Christmas party which gets hijacked by twelve terrorists. Bruce Willis comes to the rescue and does everything to spoil the terrorist plans.

3. Home Alone



This Christmas-themed flick is entertaining enough to make your day. Home Alone features a mischievous eight-year-old who is mistakenly left alone at home by his family who moves to Paris for their vacation. Before he even starts enjoying his freedom in an empty house, two burglars target his home realising that the kid is home alone. This comedy flick will give you bouts of laughter during the process in which the little boy gets them caught by the police.

4. Elf



Jon Favreau’s directorial movie is brimming with hilarious moments. Starring Will Ferrell in the lead role, the movie showcases his journey to New York to find his actual father. Filled with obstacles and sugary moments, Elf is a treat for the eyes.



