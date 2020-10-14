'Love & HipHop's' Kimbellla Joins 'Only Fans'; Husband Juelz Promotes Her Account

'Only Fans' site has now become the latest social media platform for celebrities to connect with their fans, as many stars from across fields have joined the website. The recent celebrity to do so is rapper Juelz Santana’s wife, Kimbella Vanderhee. Recently, Juelz Santana took to his Instagram handle to give a shout out to his wife’s decision, as he shared a video of Kimbella Vanderhee, which features her drying the laundry in a washing machine, while she sits in a squat position.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Birthday: Fans Remember Ex-India Opener's T20 World Cup 2007 Heroics

Love & HipHop's Kimbella joins 'only fans'

Also Read | 'Wanderlust Bucket List': Photos Of 10 Unique Airbnbs Across India For Every Travelholic

With the video shared, Juelz Santana mentioned that he doesn’t care about the clothes but he cares about the 'squat'. More so, Juelz Santana wrote: ‘Look but Don’t Touch ‼️ N Wit dat Being said... OnlyFans.com/Kimbellasworldlit'’. Confirming the news of her being on the website, Kimbella posted the same link over on her Instagram story. However, fans gave a mixed reaction to Kimbella's decision of being on the platform. Take a look at how fans reacted to the news:

I have to say this, many people are judging this couple right now. However, I feel it is more about support and trust they have on each other. It will strengthen their relationship and this is how exactly a relationship should be. So proud of them. Well done. https://t.co/RMtBeT9EVG — Staysafe (@hullare1234) October 14, 2020

Juelz Santana And Kimbella Officially Announce Her OnlyFans Account—“I Approve This Message” - https://t.co/4Lzeh3eHTb pic.twitter.com/2At4LSAUxJ — Mary Lui (@marylui27) October 13, 2020

Juelz Santana Wife Kimbella Launches OnlyFans Page ... Juelz Supports Her! https://t.co/SVxnj5v491 Like & Follow @TLGworldwide — The Last Generation. (@TLGworldwide) October 14, 2020

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Birthday: Fans Remember Ex-India Opener's T20 World Cup 2007 Heroics

All about Juelz Santana:

Besides being a rapper, Juelz Santana is also a recording artist and a member of East Coast hip hop group, The Diplomats, which is popularly known as Dipset. The rapper amassed recognition with his appearances on Cameron's 2002 singles, Oh Boy and Hey Ma, which went on to grab the 4th and 3rd positions on the Billboard Hot 100 respectively. The singer is best known for his work in From Me to U and What the Game's Been Missing!, which made it to the 8th and 9th positions on the Billboard 200.

Also Read | 'Wanderlust Bucket List': Photos Of 10 Unique Airbnbs Across India For Every Travelholic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.