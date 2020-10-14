'Wanderlust Bucket List': Photos Of 10 Unique Airbnbs Across India For Every Travelholic

Most famous for its antique charm and architectural heritage, Airbnb’s Maharaja Castle is the perfect place to go back in time and witness the rich culture of India.
Villa Habu in Rajasthan is a beautiful amalgamation of historical architecture and luxurious comforts.
Camp Footprint is a ‘gram-worthy spin on the typical camping experience. It combines the best of nature and comfort and is a great getaway for the entire family.
BubbleFever is the tent which is set up especially for the traveller. This stay will truly give a new meaning to luxury camping and is perfect for a all sorts of getaway.
At the Geodesic Glamping Domes, glamour meets outdoorsy adventure. From exploring wildlife to dwell in the peace of nature, this stay has an unique experience to offer.
Walnut Grove Treehouse is a cosy and comfortable stay with a large sit-out area that can be used to put out a tripod or relax in the sounds of the forests.
While it may seem to have a down-to-earth look and feel, the stay at Mudhouse Marayoor is out of the ordinary, with luxurious facilities.
Experience Middle Earth at this stay with complete with round doors, curved beams, and a fireplace, a study nook, a hidden lamp, among other unique features.
This Airbnb houseboat is built in traditional Kettuvallam style with eco-friendly materials and old-world charm. Along with the luxurious indoors, there’s also a spacious lounge-deck.