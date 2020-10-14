Last Updated:

'Wanderlust Bucket List': Photos Of 10 Unique Airbnbs Across India For Every Travelholic

From 'Bubble' tent that is put out only for the traveller to camp over travel van, here are ten unique Airbnb properties that would feed all 'wanderlust' souls.

Maharaja Castle - Kheroda, Rajasthan
Most famous for its antique charm and architectural heritage, Airbnb’s Maharaja Castle is the perfect place to go back in time and witness the rich culture of India. 

Villa Habu - Jaisamand, Rajasthan
Villa Habu in Rajasthan is a beautiful amalgamation of historical architecture and luxurious comforts. 

Camp Footprint – Western Ghats
Camp Footprint is a ‘gram-worthy spin on the typical camping experience. It combines the best of nature and comfort and is a great getaway for the entire family.

BubbleFever - Ananthagiri, Andhra Pradesh
BubbleFever is the tent which is set up especially for the traveller. This stay will truly give a new meaning to luxury camping and is perfect for a all sorts of getaway.

Birds Eye Estate - Chikmagalur, Karnataka
At the Geodesic Glamping Domes, glamour meets outdoorsy adventure. From exploring wildlife to dwell in the peace of nature, this stay has an unique experience to offer.

Walnut Grove Treehouse - Dehradun, Uttarakhand
Walnut Grove Treehouse is a cosy and comfortable stay with a large sit-out area that can be used to put out a tripod or relax in the sounds of the forests.

The Mudhouse Marayoor - Munnar, Kerala
While it may seem to have a down-to-earth look and feel, the stay at Mudhouse Marayoor is out of the ordinary, with luxurious facilities.

Charming cozy Hobbit House - Nainital, Uttarakhand
Experience Middle Earth at this stay with complete with round doors, curved beams, and a fireplace, a study nook, a hidden lamp, among other unique features.

Angel Backwaters - Alappuzha, Kerala
This Airbnb houseboat is built in traditional Kettuvallam style with eco-friendly materials and old-world charm. Along with the luxurious indoors, there’s also a spacious lounge-deck.

Camper Van - Cherrapunjee, Meghalaya
The scenic locations of Meghalaya are best enjoyed from the rooftop of your best-in-class car, which can be picked up from various locations - Kaziranga, Gangtok, Bagdogra, and Tawang. 

