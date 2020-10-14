Gautam Gambhir Birthday: Fans Remember Ex-India Opener's T20 World Cup 2007 Heroics

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian opening batsmen of all time. He formed a destructive opening pair with his Delhi teammate Virender Sehwag at the top for India across all formats during his playing days. Gautam Gambhir was also a crucial member of the triumphant Indian line-up that lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup trophies.
The stylish left-handed batsman turned 39 on Wednesday, October 14. To commemorate the occasion of 39th Gautam Gambhir birthday, fans remember his memorable match-winning knock against Pakistan in the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup in Johannesburg.
2007 World T20-winner 🏆— BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2020
2011 World Cup-winner 🏆
242 international matches, 10,324 runs 👌 👌
Wishing @GautamGambhir a very happy birthday. 🎂👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/UaERKjQUOH
Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Calls Sanju Samson 'best Young Indian Batsman'; Netizens Disagree
Fans of the cricketer took to social media accounts on Gautam Gambhir’s birthday to remember some of his most memorable knocks from his playing days. The former Indian opening batsman was known to be India’s rescue man in times of crisis in crunch games. For instance, he was India’s top-scorer in the finals of both tournaments, 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup.
Among the many knocks fans recalled on Gautam Gambhir’s birthday, they also extensively recollected memories of his 75-run effort against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup final. Here is a look at some of the fans who got nostalgic over the cricketer’s contribution in an important chapter of the Indian cricketing folklore.
#HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir— Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ankit_acerbic) October 13, 2020
After scoring most runs in 2007 t20 World Cup final @GautamGambhir to himself in 2011 World Cup final - pic.twitter.com/0R8Wo4fdM9
2007 t20 world cup final kuda— Sukumarfan (@ustrulyviraj) October 14, 2020
50% runs Gambhir ve https://t.co/RqNSLDeQWh
Happy Birthday Legendary Indian Opener & World T20 & World Cup 2011 Winner @GautamGambhir 💐💐 pic.twitter.com/Q55lR8irKs— Abhinav Dubey (@ABHINAV12649) October 14, 2020
Happy Birthday Superhero ❤️🔥🎉— Ashish Shrivastava (@AshishS29089263) October 13, 2020
Yes, I call you my Superhero bacause I have never seen a superman or a batman but I have seen a GAUTAM GAMBHIR. Your iconic drive saved the world cup in 2011 and also in the T20 world cup in 2007.
Happy Birthday @GautamGambhir #Gautamgambhir pic.twitter.com/RQcN8c4wok
India's top-scorer in the 2007 T20 World Cup final— Vikas chaudhary (@kurmivikasKC) October 14, 2020
India's top-scorer in the 2011 World Cup final
Happy birthday to Gautam Gambhir ji @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/MagWCu7wxg
Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Helps Build Sports Complex Of International Standards In East Delhi
India faced Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup 2007 on September 24 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Opening the batting for India, Gautam Gambhir scored a brisk 75 off just 54 balls in an innings laced with eight boundaries and two sixes. His knock enabled the ‘Men in Blue’ to post a competitive 157-5 in their 20 overs, which ultimately proved enough as a young Indian unit defeated their arch-rivals by five runs.
The Gautam Gambhir career stats composes of some staggering numbers. He has represented the Indian side in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is between 2003 and 2016. In Tests, the Delhi-based batsman aggregated 4,154 runs and in ODIs and T20Is, he compiled another 5,238 and 932 runs respectively. The Gautam Gambhir career stats also composes of 20 centuries and 56 half-centuries across international formats.
Also Read | Pakistan's 2021 T20 World Cup Preparations On Track: Coach Misbah-ul-Haq
Also Read | Irfan Pathan Gets Nostalgic On 13th Anniversary Of India's T20 World Cup Win Vs Pakistan
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Virender Sehwag shares important tips for Rajasthan on how to beat Delhi; watch video
11 mins ago
Manish Pandey costs Hyderabad much-needed win after challenging Dwayne Bravo's arm: Watch
14 mins ago
Gautam Gambhir turns 39, Kolkata fans dearly miss 2-time Dream11 IPL winning captain
18 mins ago
Virender Sehwag lauds MS Dhoni's crucial masterstroke against Hyderabad; watch video
41 mins ago
Bangladesh to create history with first-ever 'WhatsApp cricket trials' across age groups
52 mins ago
ECS T10 Barcelona BSH vs CTT live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
57 mins ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points