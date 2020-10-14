Gautam Gambhir Birthday: Fans Remember Ex-India Opener's T20 World Cup 2007 Heroics

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian opening batsmen of all time. He formed a destructive opening pair with his Delhi teammate Virender Sehwag at the top for India across all formats during his playing days. Gautam Gambhir was also a crucial member of the triumphant Indian line-up that lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup trophies.

The stylish left-handed batsman turned 39 on Wednesday, October 14. To commemorate the occasion of 39th Gautam Gambhir birthday, fans remember his memorable match-winning knock against Pakistan in the final of the 2007 T20 World Cup in Johannesburg.

BCCI's wish on 39th Gautam Gambhir birthday

2007 World T20-winner 🏆

2011 World Cup-winner 🏆

242 international matches, 10,324 runs 👌 👌



Wishing @GautamGambhir a very happy birthday. 🎂👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/UaERKjQUOH — BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2020

Gautam Gambhir birthday: Fans get nostalgic over cricketer’s 2007 T20 World Cup final knock

Fans of the cricketer took to social media accounts on Gautam Gambhir’s birthday to remember some of his most memorable knocks from his playing days. The former Indian opening batsman was known to be India’s rescue man in times of crisis in crunch games. For instance, he was India’s top-scorer in the finals of both tournaments, 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup.

Among the many knocks fans recalled on Gautam Gambhir’s birthday, they also extensively recollected memories of his 75-run effort against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup final. Here is a look at some of the fans who got nostalgic over the cricketer’s contribution in an important chapter of the Indian cricketing folklore.

#HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir

After scoring most runs in 2007 t20 World Cup final @GautamGambhir to himself in 2011 World Cup final - pic.twitter.com/0R8Wo4fdM9 — Ankit Pathak 🇮🇳 (@ankit_acerbic) October 13, 2020

2007 t20 world cup final kuda



50% runs Gambhir ve https://t.co/RqNSLDeQWh — Sukumarfan (@ustrulyviraj) October 14, 2020

Happy Birthday Legendary Indian Opener & World T20 & World Cup 2011 Winner @GautamGambhir 💐💐 pic.twitter.com/Q55lR8irKs — Abhinav Dubey (@ABHINAV12649) October 14, 2020

Happy Birthday Superhero ❤️🔥🎉

Yes, I call you my Superhero bacause I have never seen a superman or a batman but I have seen a GAUTAM GAMBHIR. Your iconic drive saved the world cup in 2011 and also in the T20 world cup in 2007.

Happy Birthday @GautamGambhir #Gautamgambhir pic.twitter.com/RQcN8c4wok — Ashish Shrivastava (@AshishS29089263) October 13, 2020

India's top-scorer in the 2007 T20 World Cup final

India's top-scorer in the 2011 World Cup final

Happy birthday to Gautam Gambhir ji @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/MagWCu7wxg — Vikas chaudhary (@kurmivikasKC) October 14, 2020

Gautam Gambhir World T20 final: A throwback

India faced Pakistan in the final of the T20 World Cup 2007 on September 24 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Opening the batting for India, Gautam Gambhir scored a brisk 75 off just 54 balls in an innings laced with eight boundaries and two sixes. His knock enabled the ‘Men in Blue’ to post a competitive 157-5 in their 20 overs, which ultimately proved enough as a young Indian unit defeated their arch-rivals by five runs.

A look into Gautam Gambhir career stats

The Gautam Gambhir career stats composes of some staggering numbers. He has represented the Indian side in 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is between 2003 and 2016. In Tests, the Delhi-based batsman aggregated 4,154 runs and in ODIs and T20Is, he compiled another 5,238 and 932 runs respectively. The Gautam Gambhir career stats also composes of 20 centuries and 56 half-centuries across international formats.

