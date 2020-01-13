Lupita Nyong'o, 'Black Panther' Actor, Accused Of Rude Behavior By Fans

Actors and celebrities are often more than happy to engage with their fans. But being human, sometimes those who are popular may not be in the right mood to talk with the masses and can come off as rude to their massive fan following. The Black Panther actor, Lupita Nyong'o, who played the role of Nakia in the film, was recently accused of the same, as some of her fans spoke up about her rude behaviour at events as well as on film sets.

Fan accuses Lupita Nyong'o of rude behaviour

Also Read | Jordan Peele's 'Us' starring Lupita Nyong'o wins Best Film award by AAFCA

Recently a fan told an online entertainment portal that he had a rather poor experience when he met Lupita Nyong'o at an early release party for Black Panther. He told the portal that he was the fourth person to meet the actor during the event, and when he told her how much he appreciated her and how amazing she was, Lupita did not say anything back. After posing for a picture with the person, the actor even allegedly rolled her eyes and sighed.

Also Read | ''No thanks'': Lupita Nyong'o on the possibility of 'Us' sequel

The person further told the portal that he felt like Lupita was miserable during the whole event. This was only a day prior to the nationwide release of Black Panther and the disgruntled fan added that he would have prefered her to stay at home and rest rather than be miserable at the party. This was not the only accusation of rudeness against the Black Panther actor. After this story became public, many other fans revealed their own bad experiences with Lupita Nyong'o.

Also Read | Lupita Nyong'o Wants Diversity And Inclusion To Become A Norm Not A Fad

One person stated that they were an extra on the set of Black Panther, and claimed that Lupita was rude even during the shoots. Another person online shared their own story about their meeting with the actor. The person stated that their friend was invited to a play that starred Lupita along with another actor, who was the one who had sent the invitation. When their friend went backstage, everyone exited through the same back door and Lupita was apparently very rude to the fans who were waiting outside. While many others have come forward with their own stories, Lupita has remained silent and has not yet responded to any of the accusations.

Also Read | Lupita Nyong'o reacts to the possibility of 'Us' sequel

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.