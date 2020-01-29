These M.Night Shyamalan Movies Are A Must-watch For Every Supernatural Film Lover

M. Night Shyamalan has carved a place for himself in Hollywood by directing supernatural-horror films. Many of his movies have not only had ground-breaking box-office collections but also won critics’ hearts. So if you are a fan of supernatural-horror films, then these M. Night Shyamalan movies should definitely be a part of your watch list.

M. Night Shyamalan’s best movies

1. The Sixth Sense

This supernatural horror-thriller film pushed M. Night Shyamalan into the spotlight. The Sixth Sense also introduced the world to his trait for giving the most surprising twists and ends to his films. This M. Night Shyamalan film was the highest-grossing horror film till 2017 but was then surpassed by It. The Sixth Sense was nominated for six Academy Awards namely, Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for M. Night Shyamalan, Best Supporting Actor for Haley Joel Osment, and Best Supporting Actress for Toni Colette.

Also read | These David Fincher Films Should Be Part Of Every Movie Lover's Watchlist

2. Unbreakable

Unbreakable is considered to be one of M. Night Shyamalan’s best movies. This film marked the first installment in the Unbreakable franchise. This Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson starrer film received overall positive reviews and was also included in TIME’s list of top ten superhero films of all time. Even legendary Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino included it in his list of top 20 films released since 1992.

3. Split

This 2016 released film marked the second installment in the Unbreakable franchise. This psychological horror film that starred James McAvoy presented the story of a man who suffered from dissociative identity disorder who believes he has supernatural powers. This second installment was well-received by the audience and critics alike. This M. Night Shyamalan film went on to collect $278 million globally.

Also read | These Marlon Brando Movies Should Definitely Be A Part Of Your Watch List

4. Glass

Glass was released in 2019 and marked the final installment in the Unbreakable franchise. This final installment brought together all three leads from the franchise namely, Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, and James McAvoy. Glass went on to become a commercial and critical hit. The M. Night Shyamalan directed went on to collect $247 million globally with a budget of $20 million.

Also read | James McAvoy Gets Turned Down For Roles Because He's 'too Short'

Also read | Samuel L Jackson Backs Quentin Tarantino Over N-word In His Films

Image Courtesy: Split movie Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.