These Marlon Brando Movies Should Definitely Be A Part Of Your Watch List

Marlon Brando is considered to be one of the greatest actors in Hollywood. Apart from being a method actor Marlon Brando was also known for being an activist who notably supported several movements across America. So if you a movie buff and want to witness the brilliance of Marlon Brando on screen do not forget to add these movies to your watch list.

Marlon Brando’s best on-screen performances

1. The Godfather

The Godfather is a cult classic film. The Mario Puzo books based adaptation has had a major influence on the gangster genre.

The role of Vito Corleone in The Godfather was a career-defining role for Marlon Brando. Brando’s performance in the film was awarded an Oscar nod for Best Actor.

2. On the Waterfront

Marlon Brando’s first Oscar nod was for this crime drama film. On The Waterfront pushed Marlon Brando into the limelight.

This movie that focuses on union violence, corruption, and extortion turned out to be lucky not only for Marlon Brando but for the entire team of the film. On the Waterfront, was nominated for twelve Academy Awards and went on to win eight of them.

3. A Streetcar Named Desire

A Streetcar Named Desire is considered to be one of Marlon Brando’s best performances in his career. Marlon Brando was part of the Broadway version of the movie.

The movie’s success was visible because of the numerous award nominations it received. Moreover, Marlon Brando was also nominated for the Best Actor Academy Award for his role in the film.

4. Sayonara

Sayonara was another Academy Award-winning film in Marlon Brando’s career. Sayonara was adapted from a 1954 novel of the same name. The film went on to deal with issues like racism and prejudice. Sayonara went on to win four Academy Awards, including acting honours for Red Buttons and Miyoshi Umeki.

