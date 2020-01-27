These David Fincher Films Should Be Part Of Every Movie Lover's Watchlist

David Fincher is considered to be one of the finest directors in Hollywood. He is not only a movie director but has also produced several projects. David Fincher kick-started his career by directing several music videos but then went on to direct movies like Fight Club and Panic Room. So if you are a movie lover, these David Fincher movies should definitely be a part of your watch list.

David Fincher’s best movies

1. Panic Room

Panic Room is regarded as David Fincher's first commercial and critical success. The Panic Room's plot revolves around a panic room built inside a house as a protection asset that then goes on to save a family from its previous owner. This thriller went on to garner praise from not only the audience but critics as well. Panic Room has won several awards for its Production Design and also for its Art Direction.

2. Fight Club

David Fincher’s celebrated filmography will be incomplete without mentioning the Brad Pitt-starrer Fight Club. Fight Club was initially a loss for David Fincher since the movie did not meet the commercial expectations of the makers but it eventually went on to gain a cult status. The film displayed David Fincher’s unique visual style, which is now considered to be ground-breaking and has contributed to its cult classic status.

3. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button brought the pairing of David Fincher and Brad Pitt once again on screen. The film, that was loosely based on a short story, helped David to earn thirteen Academy Award nominations and eleven British Academy Film Award nominations. The Brad Pitt-starrer went on to gross more than $300 million with its global ticket sales.

4. Gone Girl

Gone Girl is to date David Fincher’s most successful film at the box-office. This psychological thriller was based on Gillian Flynn’s novel of the same name. David Fincher’s Gone Girl went on to earn several nominations at the Academy Awards, BAFTAs, Golden Globe and SAGs. The film went on to make $369 million with its global ticket sales.

