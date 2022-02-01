M Night Shyamalan Reveals Why He Cast Dave Bautista For 'Knock At The Cabin'

Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated third instalment of the psychological horror-thriller series Servant, M Night Shyamalan, who wrote and served as the executive producer for the first two instalments, is currently working on his upcoming project Knock at the Cabin. The celebrated filmmaker is all set to join hands with Dave Bautista for his next film.

One might wonder about the thought process that went behind his decision to cast the former WWE wrestler in his forthcoming project. It might come as surprise to many that Shyamalan reached the decision after viewing one particular scene from Blade Runner 2049.

M Night Shyamalan opens up on casting Dave Bautista in Knock at the Cabin

M Night Shyamalan, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, shared that he was 'really taken aback' by Denis Villeneuve and Dave Bautista in one of the scenes in Blade Runner 2049. The Puducherry-born American filmmaker mentioned that it was the scene where the Guardians of the Galaxy star remained 'still' in a way that was powerful.

He added that there there was a type of 'still' when one was 'not doing nothing' or 'you're doing everything', while being still.

Shyamalan then said that 'every cell' in one's body will do what it’s supposed to do if someone was 'thinking correctly.' He felt that Dave was 'embodying all of this philosophy' in that particular scene from Blade Runner 2049. The Sixth Sense director admitted that he was not aware of who Dave was at that time, but his performance was stuck in his head.

He shared that Dave's name came to his mind immediately when the script of Knock at The Cabin was presented to him. The Padma Shri-winner said that one of the reasons he approached Dave was because he felt that he was the 'one guy' who could enact the part of this 'giant human being', who could also do the 'stillness'.

Shyamalan also revealed that Knock at the Cabin was his 'fastest script' and wished to see how 'interesting' it would get in the end. He added that Signs was the film before this that he had finished quickly and wondered if had to do anything with 'engine' and the 'movement' of the things.

Before Knock at the Cabin, Shyamalan recently worked on the third season of the series Servant, on which he served as the showrunner and an occasional director as well.