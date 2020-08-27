Macaulay Culkin's Massive Net Worth Proves That He Is 'Richie Rich' In Real-life Too; Read

Actor Macaulay Culkin has delivered a wide range of successful movies in his career and has been a part of nearly 44 blockbuster projects. As Macaulay Culkin celebrates his 40th birthday today, on August 27, here is everything you need to know about the actor’s massive net worth. Read details.

Macauley Culkin's net worth

As per a report published in summary.org, Macaulay Culkin’s net worth is estimated to be around 15 million USD. Converted in rupees, the actor’s net worth becomes Rs 1,11,48,18,750 (Rs 111.48 crores) as of 2020. The report further adds that the actor’s main income generates from acting, book writing, endorsement deals and as a voice-over artist.

If the rumours are to be believed, Macaulay Culkin is a huge car enthusiast and owns a couple of cars. He owns a Lexus with a market value of $30,000, G65 Mercedes of about $350,000, and a ford escape of $25,000. More so, the actor’s 1994 film, Richie Rich made over $38 million in the box office, $125 million in rentals, and $44million in retail sales.

The movie earned him nearly 8 million USD, which converts to (Rs 59.44 crores). Reportedly, Macaulay earned a whopping $4.5 million for his work in the much-loved film, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Reportedly, the actor is currently residing in Paris.

Macaulay on the work front

Macaulay Culkin shot to prominence as a child artist for his role as Kevin McCallister in the Christmas films Home Alone and its sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, for which he was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. Some of Macaulay's most noted films include My Girl, The Good Son, The Nutcracker, Getting Even with Dad, The Pagemaster and Richie Rich. However, the actor took a break from work and returned in 2003 with a role in the much-acclaimed film, Party Monster. Besides acting, Macaulay is also a singer, producer and author. He has also written an autobiographical book titled Junior, which was published in 2006.

