Charu Asopa on getting work due to connections: 'Sad for people to think that way’

Actress Charu Asopa, who is married to Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen, has been witnessing a rough patch in her marriage. The actress recently opened up about her career choices and recognition in the industry to Telly Chakkar and revealed that she wishes to be recognized for her shows rather than the people she is related to. Apart from this, Charu also opened up on the chances of getting work in the industry because of her connections.

Charu Asopa's views on recognition in entertainment industry

The 32-year-old Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress elaborates upon the statement and said that being associated with prominent names of the industry, does create an impact along with a lot of chit-chat and banter amidst a people. According to Charu, it is sad to see that people think that way because in reality there are stars who work really hard towards their passion for acting. Further, in the interview, the actress added that she truly believes that she should be recognized for her work as an actor and not the people she is associated with.

Read: Charu Asopa Addresses Troubled Marriage, Says 'Waiting For God To Show Me Direction'

Read: Charu Asopa Shares Gorgeous Pictures In A Bright Red Saree From Her Kajri Teej Celebration

The actress also praised her sister-in-law Sushmita, and called her a ‘superstar and a beautiful gem of a person’. Charu also spoke about Sushamita’s latest web show Aarya which marked her comeback to the industry after a long break and said that she has finished watching it in just one go.

Lately, the actress has been making it to the headlines for her marital trouble with Rajeev. According to reports, Rajeev who is soon to mark his Bollywood debut with Vivek Oberoi’s production Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder, has moved out of their house in May, just days before their first wedding anniversary, after a quarrel with the actress.

Sometime back, the actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself. Further, Charu also shared a unique caption for the Instagram post which won a comment from her husband. In the post, the actress wrote that there are people who do not inquire about one’s well being but they do keep an eye. Rajeev on responding to the post wrote that it is important to keep track of the actress as she is very sweet. However, Charu did not seem to be too happy with her husband’s reply and was quick enough to comment and wrote that it is good to keep a track, but it is also important to inquire about the well being of a person.

Read: Rajeev Sen Shares Happy Picture With Wife Charu Asopa Amid Divorce Rumours; See Here

Read: Actor Charu Asopa Takes A Dig At Husband Rajeev Sen In Recent IG Post? See Post Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.