'Mad Max: Fury Road' Starring Tom Hardy Named Empire's Film Of 21st Century

Empire has revealed its top 10 films of the century and chosen Mad Max: Fury Road, the post-apocalyptic action film starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron film of the 21st century. The pre-production process for making the movie started back in 1997. There were several failed attempts to shoot the movie, but finally, it got released in 2015. Empire justified its selection as the best film of the century and said that George Miller's movie is everything that we want from a cinematic experience.

READ: 'Mad Max Sequel Will Be Multi-tasked With The Anti-Mad Max Movie', Says George Miller

Greatest female actions heroes of all time

It said the film has one of the greatest female actions heroes of all time. Christopher Nolan's film was hugely popular with a rating of 97 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Earlier, during the interview, Miller said that he was not done with the Mad Max story and that one has to be a multitasker. Millier during the interview also said that preparation for it is already happening and that multitasking for him is a very interesting concept and sometimes when he is working on a project he gets so focused on that one projects that working on something else can be like a creative holiday for him.

READ: George Miller Confirms 'Mad Max: Fury Road' Sequel Is Happening

Tom Hardy shoots for 'Venom 2'

Miller also teased that the Mad Max sequel will be a 'romance' and it will go in a very different direction. Mad-Max: Fury Road which was released in 2015 was a post-apocalyptic action film. Tom Hardy was cast as Max in June 2010. Tom Hardy has already started shooting for Venom 2 and continues to share photos from the sets for his fans and followers. While doing the same, the actor posted a few pictures on Instagram making everyone excited. However, before many people could see the leaks, he deleted them from his account. The photos were simple and harmless, but leaks are leaks and makers cannot afford them.

READ: Director George Miller Teases Two More 'Mad Max' Movies

READ: Mortal Engines: 'It's Like Star Wars And Mad Max Had A Child', Netizens Are Blown Away By Peter Jackson's Sci-fi Film



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.