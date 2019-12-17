Maddison Brown Talks About Being In A Relationship With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have had many public fallouts throughout the years. Back in August, Liam reportedly filed for divorce from Miley just eight months after their marriage. Though neither of the two celebrities has opened up about the divorce on public platforms, the two have been getting clicked with their new romantic partners. In October 2019, Liam Hemsworth was seen kissing actor Maddison Brown from Dynasty fame in New York. Now, Maddison has addressed the situation in its entirety.

Also read: Miley Cyrus' tattoo symbolizes separation of the 10 year relationship with Liam Hemsworth?

Madison Brown talks about Liam Hemsworth

Many news outlets tried to get Maddison's comments on being clicked with Liam Hemsworth in October, but she did not open up about the budding relationship. She stated that she would rather not answer questions about her personal life. She expressed that she always had the position of keeping her privacy intact for as long as she wished to. She added that when many people see a person on-screen, the more they feel connected to that person and try to invade that person's privacy but she cannot allow that to happen. Though the two were seen getting cosy with each other in New York, it is being rumoured now that Liam Hemsworth has started dating model Gabriella Brooks.

Also read: 'Liam Hemsworth deserves much better than Miley Cyrus', says sister-in-law

As per reports, Liam was seen getting comfortable with Sydney-based model Gabriella in Australia. The two were also seen showing a public display of affection. The paparazzi have also caught Gabriella meeting Liam's parents in Australia. It is reported that both Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus will see each other to finalize their divorce in January 2020.

Also read: Miley Cyrus breaks silence, denies cheating on Liam Hemsworth

Also read: Miley Cyrus gets philosophical over split with Liam Hemsworth, makes comparison with geological evolution

Also read: WATCH: 'We've talked about having a double date', Priyanka Chopra spills beans on Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.