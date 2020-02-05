Madonna Offers Harry And Meghan Her Apartment With The 'best View Of Manhattan'

The 'Queen of Pop' Madonna is not just popular for her music but also for her on-stage appeal. The pop icon is often highly regarded for pushing the boundaries of songwriting in mainstream popular music and has always been in news for her style. However, this time Madonna is making headlines for her quirky response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Canada trip.

The Megxit: Prince Harry and Meghan stepped out of the British family

Owing to her massive fan following, the singer is very active on social media and she is often seen posting pictures and videos of herself. Madonna recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a video where she can be seen offering Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a place to stay in New York City. The couple has been making it to headlines ever since they decided to step down from their positions as senior members of the British royal family.

Madonna offers her house to the Prince Harry

Recently, it was revealed that the couple would be splitting their time and would be travelling between North America and Britain. Since the beginning of January 2020, Markle, along with her son Archie, has been living on Vancouver Island, Canada. Prince Harry joined them at the end of January.

Addressing the same, Madonna posted a hilarious video where she is seen suggesting Prince Harry and his wife that the two need not run off to Canada as it is boring in her opinion. She further added that she would provide the couple and their baby Archie a bolthole in the Manhattan area of New York City.

Madonna's house at Manhattan, NYC

Madonna further revealed the details of her apartment and said in the video that her apartment has two bedrooms that have the best view of Manhattan and an incredible balcony. According to reports from popular media portals that her co-op apartment in the Upper West Side is worth $7.3 million (52,03,03,850 INR). The two-bedroom apartment is at Harperley Hall on West 64th Street.

