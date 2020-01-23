Queen Elizabeth Ranting About 'Megxit' In Dubbed Video Leaves Internet In Splits

Since the unprecedented announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of 'stepping back' as 'senior members' of the Royal Family, international brands to meme pages have found an opportunity to create content. Recently, an edited video has gone viral showing Queen Elizabeth II ranting about the entire 'Megxit' situation in Punjabi. The dubbed video shows the Queen venting about Prince Harry's plans of settling in Canada with Meghan and baby Archie. The 'angry' Queen's video has been taking urns on all social media platforms with people calling it 'every Punjabi mom ever'.

Netizens called it 'perfect response'

Soon after the video was posted, netizens shared a laugh with how funny the dubbing is. One of the users also posted a dubbed version of Prince Harry's reply to the Queen. One Twitter user also said that it is a story of 'every home' while most just commented laughing emoticons and said, 'dead'. One of the internet users also called it a 'perfect response' to the entire 'crisis' of the royal family.

ROFL 🤣 The Queen venting in Punjabi #SaasKiBhiSaas https://t.co/9cGnKEhKat — Rajesh Acharya 🇨🇦 (@ra101) January 22, 2020

Punjabi Queen Elizabeth sharing her concerns. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yj28NWna5e — Daa-Ku G (@DaakuG) January 21, 2020

Desi Queen Elizabeth’s Hilarious ‘Rant’ About Meghan and Harry is Every Punjabi Mom Ever https://t.co/EfEGmyqq8R pic.twitter.com/nwVDNuzwAz — Somsirsa Chatterjee (@somsirsa) January 23, 2020

However, as opposed to the 'disappointed' Queen in the edited video, the Buckingham Palace has really issued a formal statement regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from their royal duties. The statement said, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home. Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security. This new model will take effect in the Spring of 2020."

