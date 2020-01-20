Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Consider THESE Job Offers Following Megxit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, following their exit from the Royal Family, are receiving plenty of job offers. The moment the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to social media to announce that they are stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family, people did not hesitate to poke fun at the situation and come up with interesting takes regarding 'Megxit'.

Job offers for Meghan and Prince Harry

1. The Daily Show

Following the exit of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, The Daily Show, hosted by Trevor Noah, took to Twitter and poked fun at the Megxit by offering Meghan and Harry job profiles that they are extremely familiar with. The job description included things like, “Speak impeccable English, be very good at waving, have attended one or more weddings that involve swords…” and few others. Take a look.

2. Andy Cohen

Watch What Happens Live! host Andy Cohen also joined the brigade and commented on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Megxit. Andy Cohen commented on the official announcement. Andy Cohen invited Meghan Markel to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Take a look.

3. Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert took a major dig at the Royal exit. He said that Meghan Markle can go back to working in the TV show Suits and Prince Harry can sell them at men’s wear house. Take a look at his entire monologue here.

4. Surrey Police

Surrey Police also took to Twitter and offered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle jobs. Their tweet stated, “We hear you are looking for a new role where your strong beliefs in public service, and serving the Queen, could be an asset? We’re close to Windsor, and Sussex, and we are recruiting...” Take a look.

Dear #HarryAndMeghan,



We hear you are looking for a new role where your strong beliefs in public service, and serving the @Queen_UK could be an asset?



We’re close to Windsor, and Sussex, and we are recruiting…https://t.co/AfQAUVg1ff



🤴🏻👸🏽➡️👮🏻👮🏽‍♀️? #Megxit — Surrey Police (@SurreyPolice) January 9, 2020

