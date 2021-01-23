Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Is Finally On Instagram, And Fans Can't Keep Calm!

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon finally made to Instagram yesterday on January 22, 2021. The 24-year-old has her official account on the photo-sharing and is already a rage with followers increasing by the minute on her profile. Read along to know more about the Lourdes and her career so far.

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is on Instagram

The 24-year-old has finally made her Instagram debut yesterday on January 22, 2021, and fans have poured in love on the two posts she has shared so far. Lourdes, who is an actor-model, shared the posts which are both from her modelling stints through the years. It has only been 20 hours as of now and the model has a verified account, with 24.7k followers which are increasing with every refresh and a massive amount of love for her in the comments.

Her first post was from her modelling campaign for the Juicy Couture X Parade collection. For caption, she wrote, ‘ShUt Up & LiStEn’ followed by a string of emojis. The post has 6.2k likes so far and fans are elated to have her on the platform as they wrote in their comments, take a look.

The second post she shared is a video, from her Stella McCartney X Adidas Women campaign. She wrote along with it, “SHOT & DIRECTED BY MY INCREDIBLY TALENTED FRIEND/ PAIN IN MY A** @ANNAMALIZE MUSIC BY THE EPHEMERAL GODDESS @EARTHEATER. DANCING WITH @vvv_aimee @akili_ @mosie.romney @biggtiye WITCHY WOMEN”. The post has 7.9k likes so far, however, the comments are blocked under it.

More about Lourdes Leon

Lourdes Leon is the daughter of popular singer Madonna and her ex-partner Carlos Leon. The two separated shortly after Lourdes’ birth in 1996, after being together for two years from 1995 to 1997. Carlos Leon was earlier a fitness trainer who later turned into an actor, and has been seen in popular projects including Blue Bloods, White Collar, Ugly Betty, Law & Order, and Oz. Lourdes also has five other siblings from her mother’s later partners, which are Rocco Ritchie, David Ciccone Ritchie, Mercy Ciccone, Stella Ciccone, Estere Ciccone, and Meeka Leon from father Carlos.

