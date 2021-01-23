Before 'Godzilla Vs. Kong' Trailer, Makers Share Brand New Footages; WATCH

Godzilla vs. Kong is a much-anticipated upcoming monster film. The makers have announced that the first trailer will arrive this Sunday. But before that, they have shared a couple of videos giving a glimpse into the movie. It mainly focuses on King Kong.

New Godzilla vs. Kong movie footage released

Legendary Pictures have shared fresh Godzilla vs. Kong footage. This is in anticipation of the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer which is set to arrive this Sunday. One sequence has King Kong gently reaching a child to touch him. The monster is seen handcuffed with a chain.

In another Godzilla vs. Kong movie footage, fans get another look at the battle between the two giants. King Kong is seen chained up on a boat and he roars. Then Godzilla boosts up from the water and gives a header to King Kong. Check the recently shared glimpses below. Godzilla vs. Kong trailer will give the first detail about its plot.

Directed by Adam Wingard, the movie is a follow-up to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. The film is the fourth part of Legendary’s MonsterVerse. Godzilla vs. Kong is also the 36th movie in the Godzilla franchise and the 12th movie in the King Kong franchise. The screenplay is written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein. The cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir as the lead characters.

This project was revealed back in October 2015 when Legendary announced their plan of a “shared cinematic universe” between Godzilla and King Kong. The writers and director for the movie were finalized in 2017 and the production for the movie started in November 2018. The shooting for Godzilla vs. Kong was wrapped up in April 2019 and Godzilla vs. Kong release date was initially set to be November 2020. But, the premiere date had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Godzilla vs. Kong is now set to arrive in cinemas and on HBO Max on March 26, 2021.

