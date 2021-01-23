Armie Hammer's Instagram To Morgan Freeman's Tweet; Top 10 Hollywood Posts Of The Week

Hollywood has been creating some of the most entertaining and engaging news on social media. Some of the top ones include Armie Hammer's Instagram, Zayn Malik's Instagram live, Chrissy Teigen's tweet to Potus, and many more. Let’s have a look at the top social media posts of Hollywood that made headlines this week.

Top 10 social media posts of Hollywood celebs

Zayn Malik’s Instagram live

Zayn Malik’s Instagram live recently created a buzz on the internet when the artist was seen smoking during his live interaction with his fans. This came out as a shock to most of his fans and he received mixed reactions from netizens. Many of his fans supported him while several others criticized him for smoking.

Chrissy Teigen's tweet to Potus

OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/BmBfkPZgEj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

Chrissy Teigen's tweet to Potus made headlines when she tweeted to POTUS (President Of The United States) that she had been blocked by them for four years and would like to get a follow. As she posted this, it did not take much time and she received a follow back by the POTUS. She depicted her excitement by sharing a snip of the part where all her fans could have a look that POTUS was following her.

Armie Hammer's Instagram

One of Armie Hammer's Instagram post created a buzz on the internet when the Cayman Islands police contacted the actor for uploading a disturbing video of a woman in which she was posing in an inappropriate way and was referred to as Miss Cayman. After the investigation, the actor issued an apology for the confusion created by his foolish attempt at humor.

Gigi Hadid’s Instagram bio

Source- Gigi Hadid’s Instagram

Gigi Hadid’s Instagram bio also created a buzz on the internet when she revealed the name of their baby through her bio. She wrote ‘Khai’s mom’ in her bio which delighted her fans because they were eagerly waiting to know the name of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s baby. Several of their fans took to their social media handles and expressed their affection and excitement towards the amazing news.



Morgan Freeman’s Twitter

Life often can feel like shifting sands, but if we choose to pivot with it, there is a revelation that we are not the same people we used to be. Thank you, Swapnil Jadhav for the talent you express through colored sand art. pic.twitter.com/ZhJAM4U86H — Morgan Freeman (@morgan_freeman) January 21, 2021

Morgan Freeman took to his Twitter handle when he shared a sand portrait of himself created by an Indian artist. He was so overwhelmed by this sweet gesture and stated in his tweet how life could often feel like shifting sands but if one chose to pivot with it, there was a revelation that one would not be the same person as they used to be. He then thanked the Indian artist, Swapnil Jadhav for the talent he expressed through colored sand art.

Chris Hemsworth’s getaway before ‘Thor’

Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram handle and shared a bunch of his vacation glimpses and stated in the caption how he was having a great getaway with his loved ones before starting the shoot of Thor: Love and Thunder. All his fans were pretty happy to see him and were excited about his upcoming movie, Thor.

Wonder Woman’s costume test

Wonder Woman costume test (ft. a cloak that never made it to the film!)#BatmanVSuperman pic.twitter.com/2yfyCTJ50G — DC Extended Universe (@TheDCEU) January 18, 2021

This video clip added to one of the top Twitter posts of the week in which Gal Gadot can be seen wearing a large cloak over her costume while the tweet stated how it was Wonder Woman’s costume that never made it to the film as there was another cloak used for it.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram handle and shared this video in which Nick Jonas can be seen interacting with their pet dog. As the couple is very fond of dogs and has three pet dogs, Nick was seen talking to one of them and taking its class and says how it was too young to have alcohol pointing to a tequila bottle-shaped toy. Their pet, Gino can be seen worried as Nick took away its toy but later he gives it back to Gino.

Reese Witherspoon's Instagram

Reese Witherspoon recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this adorable picture of her with Deacon and they both can be seen cutely clicking a selfie together. The actor stated in the caption how she loved him to the moon and even tried to capture the moon in their selfie. This post became one of the most loved ones as they both looked too lovable together in this photo. All the fans showered love on to them and stated how adorable they looked.

Also Read Chris Hemsworth Takes A Trip With Fam Before Starting 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Shoot

Also Read Wonder Woman's Costume-test Video Goes Viral On Twitter; Have A Look

Chris Evans' Instagram

Chris Evans posted this cute photo a while ago on his Instagram handle in which his pet dog can be seen staring at him standing at the staircase. The moment he shared this photo, it melted the hearts of all his fans and they took to Instagram to express how much they loved his adorable little dog. Many of them added Heart-eyed emojis to illustrate their love for his pet.

Also Read Priyanka Chopra Shares A Hilarious Video Of Nick Jonas' Interaction With Their Pet Dog

Also Read Morgan Freeman Thanks Indian Artist For Making His Beautiful Sand Portrait

Image Source- Armie Hammer Instagram & Morgan Freeman Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.