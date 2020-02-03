Maisie Williams Stuns Fans With A New Rendition Of 'Let It Go' In Her Super Bowl Ad. WATCH

Maisie Williams recently belted out the iconic Frozen track, Let It Go in a brand new Audi commercial for the Super Bowl 2020. The Game of Thrones star even took to Instagram and expressed her excitement regarding this commercial. Read on to know more details about this brand new Maisie Williams-starrer commercial.

Maisie Williams sings Let It Go

Maisie Williams shot to fame when she starred in HBO’s series Game of Thrones. Maisie Williams became a household name as the character Arya Stark from this series. Even though Game of Thrones has ended, the Maisie Williams fan following does not seem to have lessened.

In fact, Maisie Williams’ fans are excited to see her in some brand new storylines. It seems like Maisie Williams is finally ready to move on from her Game of Thrones character Arya Stark. Recently, Maisie Williams joined the lineup of Hollywood A-listers when she herself starred in a Super Bowl commercial.

Every year before the Super Bowl takes place, certain Super Bowl commercials are released by brands. Now, Maisie Williams is the latest celebrity to join this Super Bowl advertisement list. Recently, the Game of Thrones actor starred in an Audi commercial for its brand new electronic car.

The commercial starts with Maisie Williams sitting in a brand new Audi amidst the road being completely jammed with traffic. The moment Maisie takes note of this, she starts singing Frozen’s iconic track Let It Go. As Maisie Williams starts singing, other people from the traffic start singing the song as well.

Even Maisie Williams could not help but express her excitement regarding this Super Bowl commercial. Maisie stated in her Instagram post caption that she had an amazing time filming the Audi commercial. Take a look.

