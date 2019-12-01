Maisie Williams Left Red-faced After Watching Game Of Thrones BTS Video From Season 1

Game of Thrones (GOT) actor Maisie Williams who played the popular and significant character Arya Stark was left red-faced and embarrassed after a clip supposedly of the GOT season 1’s behind the scenes was played on the show led by Conan O'Brien.

A trip down memory lane

Along with Maisie Williams, the clip has visuals of her co-stars Kit Harington who played Jon Snow, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) who looked completely different at the start of the show in 2011 compared to what they looked like now. In the clip, the on-screen siblings talk eagerly about the project. The clip was played on a show led by Conan O'Brien for a reunion special that will appear on the season eight box set.

Spin-off in the works

Game of Thrones fans have a reason to rejoice as the spin-off for the show is reportedly under production. The spin-off ‘House of Dragons’ has received a 10-episode straight-to-series order in late October. The spin-off is set in a timeline that is 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of the beginnings and the end of the House of Targaryen.

House Targaryen, considered the central house in Game of Thrones, have been rulers of Westeros for nearly 300 years. Aegon the Conquerer established the Iron Throne and started the Targaryen dynasty. With a motto of "Fire and Blood", the House was accepted as the natural ruler. While, according to the GOT series, the Targaryens are the only known people who can control the dragons, originally, they were not the only House to have control over Dragons. Some other noble Houses from Valyria - the Valeryon, the Belaerys, and the Celtigar also had dragons. However, the Daenerys Targaryen is the only one in the GOT series that has dragons.

