Maisie Williams Appeared In THESE Shows And Movies After 'Game Of Thrones'

Maisie Williams is a popular English actor. She made her formal acting debut as Arya Stark in the Game of Thrones, for which she won the Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

After Game of Thrones, she was seen in many different series and movies for which she was widely appreciated. If you arent' aware of some of her works post the popular show, here we have compiled a list -

Here are 5 movies/shows of Maisie Williams that you will enjoy

Doctor who

Ashildr is a fictional character played by actress Maisie Williams in the British science fiction television series Doctor Who. The character appeared in the ninth episode of the series "The Girl Who Died, The Woman Who Lived,". The character was introduced before making a few further appearances during the season.

The falling

The Falling is a British crime drama film that Carol Morley wrote and directed in 2014. Maisie Williams and Florence Pugh were seen as best friends in the movie. The story revolves around a mysterious fainting epidemic happening at the school after a tragedy that threatens the stability of all involved.

Cyberbully

Cyberbully is a British television docudrama film. The movie stars Maisie Williams as a typical teenage girl, named Casey Jacobs, who is called by an anonymous culprit and fighting the anonymous cyberstalker. Reportedly, the film is inspired by dozens of real-life cases. It has strong language and scenes which are disturbing and depressing.

Corvidae

Corvidae is a movie about a young girl, played by Maisie Williams, who loves birds. However, strange things start happening when she tries to protect a wounded crow. It is a dark fairy tale of a young girl that forms a connection with animals, whom she rescues.

Picture credit: Maisie William's Instagram

