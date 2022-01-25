Manfred Mugler Passes Away: Beyonce, Kourtney & Others Grieve Death Of Iconic Designer

Manfred Thierry Mugler, 73, one of the iconic French fashion designers, passed away on January 23. His fans got to know about his demise after a statement was issued via his social media handle. Numerous celebrity artists as well as fans took to their official social media handles and expressed their grief on losing a legendary artist.

The news of his death was confirmed by the French designer's team after they shared a black square to his personal Instagram profile and shared a statement in captions that read, "We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace." Mugler's loss has come as a shock to the fashion industry and several celebrities also expressed their grief over his passing on social media.

Celebrities grieve demise of Manfred Thierry Mugler

Beyonce paid a tribute to Manfred Thierry Mugler on her website. The singer shared a photo of the late designer and wrote, "Rest In Peace". The website featured videos and photographs of all the famous looks designed by Manfred for the singer.

Kourtney Kardashian also took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo with the Kardashian-Jenner siblings. The outfits that they wore in the picture were designed by the late designer. Kourtney captioned her Instagram story, "All in Mugler", adding a heartbreak emoji.

Actor Diane Kruger shared some throwback pictures in which she could be seen wearing outfits designed by Mugler. Kruger penned a heartfelt note, which read, ''I remember being so star struck meeting Thierry Mugler. What he saw in a skinny 16 year old and let her walk his catwalk with all the amazonian Supermodels remains a mystery to me, but it was the experience of a lifetime. He was an incredible force of imagination, he dared women to wear their sexual powers like a weapon. Rest in power ❤️."

Irina Shayk also mourned the demise of Manfred Thierry Mugler. She shared a throwback picture with him and captioned it, "Gone too soon...God of fashion .. a rarely REAL, kindness, sweetest .. u ll be always missed by your Russian…"

Image: Instagram/@manfredthierrymugler/kourtneykardash