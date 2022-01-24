Manfred Thierry Mugler, Legendary French Fashion Designer, Passes Away At 73

Manfred Thierry Mugler, one of the iconic French fashion designers, recently passed away. He was 73. His fans were informed of his demise by releasing a statement on his social media handle. Numerous celebrity artists as well as fans took to his official social media handle and expressed their grief on losing a legendary artist.

Born in Strasbourg on 21 December 1948, the designer began studying classical dance at the age of 9 and by the age of 14, he began his formal interior design training at the Strasbourg School of Decorative Arts. The artist had designed some of the iconic looks for popular celebrities namely Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, and others.

Manfred Thierry Mugler's family recently took to his official Instagram handle and informed everyone about the demise of the artist while praying for his soul to rest in peace. They also mentioned that the legendary designer passed away on Sunday, 23 January 2022, and further issued the same statement in French as well. The caption read, "#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace. Nous avons l’immense tristesse de vous faire part du décès de Monsieur Manfred Thierry Mugler survenu dimanche 23 janvier 2022. Que son âme repose en paix." (sic)

On the other hand, even the designer's fashion house, MUGLER, issued a statement informing everyone about his death and stated that he was a visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger every day. The statement read, "It is with deep sadness that the House of Mugler announces the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler. A visionary whose imagination as a couturier, perfumer and image-maker empowered people around the world to be bolder and dream bigger every day." (sic)

Many celebrity artists and fans took to Instagram and penned heartfelt notes on the demise of the French designer. Many of them expressed their shock on hearing about the news of the designer's demise while others hoped for his soul to rest in peace. Some of them also called him a legend and stated that his vision and creativity were unmatched. Take a look at how his fans reacted.

Image: Instagram/@manfredthierrymugler