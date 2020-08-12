Manon Lescaut Synopsis And Cast Of The 2013 Film; Details Inside

Manon Lescaut is a novel written by Antoine Francois Prevost, which was published in 1731. The book was adapted into several opera and movies. In this article, we will talk about the Manon Lescaut 2013 TV movie that is directed by Gabriel Aghion.

Manon Lescaut plot summary

The plot of Manon Lescaut (novel) revolves around a 17-year-old Des Grieux who comes from a noble family. However, he is forfeited of his hereditary wealth when he elopes with Manon on her way to a convent. The young couple enjoys their courtship but soon Des Grieux starts struggling to satisfy Manon’s taste for luxury. He borrows money and cheats gamblers to be able to provide for Manon’s needs. But on several occasions, his wealth evaporates by theft, in a house fire, etc. This further results in Manon leaving him for a richer man because she cannot stand the thought of living in penury.

However, the couple meet again in New Orleans where Manon was deported as a prostitute. The two pretend to be married and live in idyllic peace for a while when one day Des reveals to the state Governor that he is not married. He asked to be wed with Manon but Governor’s nephew sets his eye on winning Manon’s hand.

Manon Lescaut ending

Des Grieux challenges the nephew of the governor and knocks him unconscious. Boh Manon and Des Grieux think that he has been killed. Fearing the consequences, Manon and Des flee New Orleans and go into the wilderness of Louisiana. However, the following morning, Manon dies of exposure and exhaustion. Des buries his beloved and grieves the loss. Eventually, he is taken back to France by Tiberge and the story ends on that note.

Cast of Manon Lescaut

The film has been written by Michel Beaulieu and directed by Gabriel Aghion. The film stars Céline Perreau and Samuel Theis have played the role of Manon and Des Grieux respectively. Samuel Theis is known as an actor, writer and director and has worked for Party Girl, Petite Nature and Drole De Famille. The film has been rated 6.3 on IMDb

Image credits: Screengrab from the trailer of the film

