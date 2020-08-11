Steven Spielberg Game Featuring Quentin Tarantino & Others Comes Back As A Murder Mystery

In 1996, Knowledge Adventure for Windows and Macintosh had created a simulation video game called Steven Spielberg's Director’s Chair. The FMV simulation game got a second lease online and would be making a comeback as a Bandersnatch-style interactive story.

Earlier, the game attempted to provide an accurate look at the process of moviemaking, including all aspects of the production and had tried to inspire a new generation of directors. The game featured Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino and Jennifer Aniston and Penn and Teller among others.

Steven Spielberg Game has been repurposed

Read Also | Leonardo DiCaprio Producing 'Island', A TV Series Based On Aldoux Huxley's Novel?

Back then, the game did not get much popularity and could not sustain after a decade. Back then, the game budgets were not what they are today and therefore the quality of the game was not one of the best. It is only recently that developers have experimented with the style once again and have given the simulation video game a new purpose.

Screenrant reported that game developer Paolo Pedercii shared his attempt to revise the game by taking out its best parts and creating something new. Reportedly, the in-game movie is a murder mystery that stretches Penn and Teller’s acting skills by having them play shady magicians named Paine and Terrore. Reportedly, Quentin Tarantino will play the role of a chauffeur who would be framed for murder while Jennifer will put herself in danger while investigating the case.

Read Also | Zack Snyder Unveils New Steppenwolf Design From His Cut Of 'Justice League'

Screenrant further reported that Steven Speilberg’s foray into FMV gaming did not work as was intended. Reportedly, the game was too complicated for many players and the footage was too set in stone to enable for any creativity or genuine moviemaking. Reportedly, it has been repurposed as an interactive story like something that might appear on Netflix.

Paolo Pedercini took to his Twitter handle and posted about the game. He wrote in his tweet that the original game was an awkward but ambitious film-making simulation. He further wrote that it was meant to inspire a new generation of directors but unfortunately it tried to be a bit too realistic when simulating all logistical challenges of movie production. Paolo agreed that it left very little room for creativity.

📽️New(ish) Release

Steven Spielberg's Director's Choices



An interactive movie made with bootlegged footage from a terrible '90s CD-ROM.



Starring Quentin Tarantino, Jennifer Aniston, Penn and Teller.https://t.co/Q0453nXD2O pic.twitter.com/pVYROFpaMO — Paolo Pedercini (@molleindustria) August 8, 2020

The original game, Steven Spielberg's Director's Chair, was an awkward but ambitious film-making simulation, in which Spielberg coached you from pre-production to premiere.

It was meant to inspire a new generation of directors... pic.twitter.com/OUxOVIkw4m — Paolo Pedercini (@molleindustria) August 8, 2020

...unfortunately it tried to be a bit too realistic when simulating all the logistical challenges of movie production and left very little room for creativity.

The player had very limited agency when writing and shooting the film. — Paolo Pedercini (@molleindustria) August 8, 2020

Read Also | Quentin Tarantino Reveals What Happened To Leonardo Dicaprio's Character In OUATIH

Read Also | Is Angelina Jolie Helping Kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara Reconcile With Brad Pitt?

Image credits: Jennifer Aniston, Quentin Tarantino, Steven Spielberg Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.