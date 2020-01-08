Margot Robbie's Top Movies You Can Watch After Watching Bombshell; See List

Margot Robbie started her career as an actor with a TV series named City Homicide in the year 2008. Her first movie was Vigilante, which was released in the year 2008. The actor got her break with the movie The Big Short. The actor appeared in a great number of movies that became famous and were a hit at the box office. Robbie was recently a part of the movie Bombshell, which is doing well at the box office.

Here are the best movies to watch Margot Robbie:

I, Tonya

The movie I, Tonya was released in the year 2017. It also starred Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Julianne Nicholson, and Paul Walter Hauser. The actor played the role of Tonya Harding, who is a competitive ice skater rising among the ranks of U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Her future then gets at stake when her ex-husband intervenes. The movie was directed by Craig Gillespie. I, Tonya had received many nominations at the Academy Awards in 2018.

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood

The movie Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood was released in the year 2019. The movie starred Margot Robbie alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Emile Hirsch, and Margaret Qualley. The story revolves around a faded TV actor and stunt double. The movie was directed by Quentin Tarantino. The movie is set in Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles.

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Wolf of Wall Street is one of the favourite movies of the fans of Hollywood. The movie was released in the year 2013. It was directed by Martin Scorsese. The movie is based on the true story of Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who was a wealthy stock-broker and traces his rise and descent in life. The movie also stars Jonah Hill, Matthew McConaughey, Kyle Chandler, Rob Reiner, Jon Bernthal, and Jon Favreau. Margot Robbie plays the role of Naomi Lapaglia, who marries Leonardo's character.

Suicide Squad

The movie Suicide Squad was released in the year 2016. Margot Robbie played the role of Harley Quinn in the movie. The movie traces the story of a group of super-villains who form a defensive task force that will save the world from the apocalypse. The movie was directed by David Ayer. It also starred Will Smith, Jaime FitzSimons, Ike Barinholtz, and Viola Davis.

