Amazon Music Set To Release Documentary On Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You has been one of the most popular holiday season songs since its release 25 years ago. The song has maintained its top position on Amazon Music ever since Thanksgiving. The Christmas song is one of the highest streamed holiday songs in all the 50 states in the USA.

Amazon releases new documentary on Mariah’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

Amazon Music recently released a new documentary, titled The Story Behind All I Want For Christmas Is You, giving fans a look into the behind-the-scenes of Mariah Carey’s holiday song. The documentary hits the right chord with fans just in time for All I Want For Christmas Is You’s 25th anniversary. The documentary features Mariah Carey and other music industry insiders.

Check out Mariah Carey’s announcement

It's out! Watch my @amazonmusic mini-doc to get the full story behind All I Want For Christmas is You: https://t.co/zo8efsOpp1 🎄🎄#AllIWantForChristmasIsYou pic.twitter.com/DuyCYJD3Jw — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 11, 2019

The documentary by Amazon Music also features some rare footage of the making of Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You. Carey said that it is important to share with her fans the parts of the hit Christmas song that still does not fail to bring her joy. She wished her fans and hoped that they will like the mini-documentary.

The Director of Amazon Music, Ryan Redington said that the enormity of Mariah Carey’s song is more than they have ever seen. The song tops the list each year during the festive season. He also expressed his gratitude to have been able to work with Mariah Carey in bringing forth such a special story to Amazon Music’s customers.

All I Want for Christmas Is You was a part of Mariah Carey’s fourth studio album and a first holiday album, Merry Christmas in 1994. Having sold more than 16 million copies, the song remains Carey's biggest international success and the 12th best-selling single of all time. All I Want for Christmas Is You finally reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time after 25 years of its release.

