Mario Testino And Bruce Weber Accused Of Sexual Exploitation By Male Models

The fashion industry is full of glitz and glamour to the outer world but has its own dark truths and reality. Multiple times, there are facts about the industry that shock the audiences to the core. Especially after the inception of the "#Metoo" movement, a lot of female models decided to speak up and come out with the stories of sexual exploitation, especially by some of the eminent photographers of the industry.

Recently, some of the male photographers too took motivation from the same and came out with their sexual exploitation stories which brought into the light, the names of two prominent photographers named Maro Testino and Bruce Weber. With a lawsuit being filed against Bruce Weber by a male model Jason Boyce late last year, one of the biggest publications revealed that an additional 5 male models too came forth to allege sexual exploitation by photographer Bruce Webber. There was one bigger revelation made by the daily too that 13 models and assistants allege exploitation by the ace photographer Mario Testino.

Recently, Diet Prada took to Instagram to bring the same into the limelight by posting about it on their official handle. The page also called out Kim Kardashian's decision to hire Mario Testino out of all the photographers from the industry to get photographed with her daughter and tagged the photographer on the post while she stood with the female models when they came out with their exploitation stories.

Check out Diet Prada's post here:

The "me too" campaign started in 2017 as a hashtag and took the internet by storm when the American actress Alyssa Milano shared her story of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein. The phenomenon has gotten wider and has not stayed limited to Hollywood only but has also made its impact on other showbiz industries around the world.

