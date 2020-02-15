Mark Hamill To Star In Netflix's Upcoming 'He-Man' Animated Series

Netflix has announced the cast of its upcoming He-Man animated series that includes some of the big names from the industry like the Star Wars legend Mark Hamill. According to reports, the showrunner for the series will be Kevin Smith who will foresee the production for the anime-style show. Media reports suggest that the show will be a direct sequel to the classic animated cartoon show He-Man and the Masters of the Universe that made its television debut in September 1983.

Read: Kevin Smith Announces Mallrats Sequel Called 'Twilight Of The Mallrats'

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

As per media reports, the show will be titled Masters of the Universe: Revelation and it will focus on the unresolved storyline of the characters from the He-Man universe. Media reports further suggested that Mark Hamill will play the fictional supervillain and the main antagonist, Skeletor, while Smith's daughter Harley Quinn Smith will take on the role of Ileena.

Read: Kevin Smith Reveals There Was An Alternative Ending To Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker'

Other cast members joining Hamill and Smith in the show will be Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Chris Wood as Prince Adam/He-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms, Stephen Root as Cringer, Diedrich Bader as King Randor/Trap Jaw, Griffin Newman as Orko, Tiffany Smith as Andra, Henry Rollins as Tri-Klops, Alan Oppenheimer as Moss Man, Susan Eisenberg as Sorceress, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, Justin Long as Roboto, Jason Mewes as Stinkor, Phil LaMarr as He-Ro, Tony Todd as Scare Glow, Cree Summer as Priestess, Kevin Michael Richardson as Beast Man and Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man.

Read: Kevin Smith Backs Marvel Movies After Criticism From Martin Scorsese

The cast of Masters of the Universe: Revelation is POWERFUL! pic.twitter.com/c2JSMuBSRD — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 14, 2020

Smith while talking to the media said that the lineup of talent that he gets for the show is unbelievable. Smith added that the incredible star-studded cast shows that the team is taking the project seriously and honouring the legendary world of Eternia. Lifelong He-Man fans won't be disappointed with the show once it hits the floor, Smith added further.

Read: Netflix All Set To Bring Back He-Man And Masters Of The Universe With Kevin Smith

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.