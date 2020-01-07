Kevin Smith Announces Mallrats Sequel Called 'Twilight Of The Mallrats'

Kevin Smith in an Instagram post on New Year's has announced that he is working on a script for the 90' comedy classic Mallrats. The 49-year-old announced that the movie will be titled Twilight of the Mallrats. Smith also announced that he has started work on another script for a different sequel, Clerks III.

Sequel to the 90's cult classic

In his post, Kevin Smith said that 2019 was one of the best years of his life and had given him incredible joy. He stated that 2019 was the year that his career was cemented at the Chinese Theatres and also by the fact that the movie Clerks was accepted into the library of Congress.

Because of the reasons listed above, Kevin Smith believes that it will be hard for 2020 to beat 2019 but he was off to a fun start with a new script for Twilight of the Mallrats and was also writing a script for the 2020s and was thus excited to see which would be his first film of the new decade.

While talking to local media, Smith said the Mallrats series was like a series of John Hughes movies and also said the opening episodes were one of his favourite things. In the post, Kevin Smith said that last decade he survived a heart attack, went vegan and went back to the same weight he had in high school, and can't wait to see what the next decade holds for him.

Mallrats was a 1995 romantic buddy comedy which was written and directed by Kevin Smith. The movie is technically the second film in the View Askewniverse after Clerks. While at the time of release the movie failed at the box office and received a lukewarm reception by critics. But since its release, it has attained the status of a cult classic.

