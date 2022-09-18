Martha Stewart Says Pete Davidson Having 'time Of His Life' Post Split With Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian called it quits after dating for nine months. The former couple kept their dating life a secret for a long time before making it official during their White House Correspondents' Dinner. Since their break-up last month, Kim Kardashian has openly talked about it and called Davidson a "cutie." While the SNL alum has not addressed the break-up yet, his close friend Martha Stewart recently revealed how Davidson is doing.

Martha Stewart and Pete Davidson made headlines soon after the latter's break-up with Kim Kardashian. However, Stewart denied dating rumours with Davidson and also mentioned he is like a son to her. During a conversation with E! News, Stewart opened up about what Davidson has been up to after his split from the SKIMS founder.

Stewart revealed Davidson will soon be a guest on her podcast and is also doing two movies. She further heaped praise on the Meet Cute star and said he is having the time of his life. She said, "He’s doing two movies at the present time. And he’s agreed to do my podcast, supposedly."

"He’s having the time of his life. This guy is a talented actor [and] comedian, and who is a bon vivant at the same time. He’s fun," she further added. This is not the first time Stewart spoke about Davidson and Kardashian. She previously posed with the former couple for a photo at the White House Correspondents' Dinner and called them cute.

Kim Kardashian calls her ex-boyfriend "cute"

Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian talked about her personal life in an interview with Interview Magazine. The American socialite also opened up about her ex-boyfriend Davidson for the first time ever since their breakup. During the chat, Kardashian called the SNL alum a "cutie" and heaped praise on him for being a good person. She said, "He's a cutie. He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up." The couple reportedly parted ways due to their busy work schedules.

Image: AP