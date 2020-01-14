Martin Scorsese Cherishes Oscar Nomination For 'The Irishman', Calls It 'a Labour Of Love'

With the Academy Award nominations announcement on Monday, the excitement and anticipation for the winner in each of the twenty-four categories, has already taken over movie lovers from all over the world. Director Martin Scorsese's mob epic The Irishman has received one of the highest numbers of nominations across different categories. According to reports, the veteran director feels humbled and grateful for the 10 nominations earned by the film and that the work put in by everyone for The Irishman has received due recognition by the Academy.

Take a look at the different categories for which The Irishman has been nominated:

Best Film ( The Irishman )

) Best Director ( Martin Scorsese )

) Best Supporting Actor Male ( Al Pacino and Joe Pesci )

and ) Best Adapted Screenplay ( Steven Zaillian )

) Best Cinematography ( Rodrigo Prieto )

) Best Film Editing ( Thelma Schoonmaker )

) Best Production Design ( Bob Shaw and Regina Graves )

) Best Costume Design ( Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson )

) Best Visual Effects (The Irishman)

Interestingly, with these nominations, Martin Scorsese has now become the most nominated living director in the Oscars history. The director had won the Oscar for Best Director for his 2006 crime drama film The Departed and has been nominated for several of his films like The Wolf Of Wall Street, Hugo, The Aviator, Goodfellas, and others. The only other director to have as many nominations as Scorsese was the 1960 romantic comedy The Apartment fame Billy Wilder who passed away in 2002.

About The Irishman

The Irishman features veteran actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in the lead. The film, based on Charles Brandt's 2004 Sheeran memoir, I Heard You Paint Houses, chronicles the life story of a legendary hitman for the Bufalino crime family, Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran (De Niro) and his role in the disappearance of the powerful Teamster Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino). It started streaming on Netflix from November 27 last year.

