Director Martin Scorsese: 'The Irishman' Might Be My Last One

American-Italian filmmaker, actor and historian Martin Scorsese has hinted that his 2019 film: The Irishman might be his final creation. Speaking to a UK Publication, the ace filmmaker said that he was already 77 and has other things to do. He doesn't know if he can make any more films and this year's The Irishman might just be his last one. Yet that might be untrue as on December 2, reports claimed that the director will reportedly be working on a film adaptation of the novel Killers Of The Flower Moon.

"I'm 77 and I've got things to do... I don't know how many more I can make -- maybe this is it. The last one," the filmmaker said.

In his interview, the director took a dig at the fascination among the crowds for super-hero films. "We are in a situation now where the theatres are only showing the latest superhero films. You have 12 screens -- and 11 are a superhero film. You enjoy superhero films, fine, but you need 11 screens?".

Martin is a film icon

Martin's career spans across 50 long years in which he has made both English and Italian films. He is widely regarded as a great contributor to the Hollywood film industry. Scorsese's works explore themes as Italian-American identity, Catholic concepts of guilt and redemption, faith, machismo, modern crime, and gang conflict. His films are also known for their depiction of violence and the liberal use of profanity. Martin founded The Film Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to film preservation, and in 2007 he founded the World Cinema Foundation. He has received the AFI Life Achievement Award for his contributions to the cinema and has won an Academy Award, a Palme d'Or, Cannes Film Festival Best Director Award, Silver Lion, Grammy Award, Emmys, Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Directors Guild of America Awards. He has directed more than twenty-five narratives till dates, among which Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and Goodfellas are cited as some of the greatest of his works.

(With inputs from ANI)

