Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep & Timothee Chalamet Join Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ Cast

Academy Award-winner Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most popular actors in the world. Three times Oscars-winner Meryl Streep is among the greatest stars in Hollywood. Timothée Chalamet has been gaining much attention from the younger generations. Now, these three stars are collaborating for the first time in an already star-studded film.

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio And Robert De Niro To Star In Martin Scorsese's Next

DiCaprio, Streep & Chalamet join Netflix’s 'Don’t Look Up' from Adam McKay

Academy Award-winner Adam McKay is coming up with a new comedy film for Netflix, titled as Don't Look Up. The latest addition to its cast is Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Timothée Chalamet. Other stars who are also joining the movie are Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Himesh Patel, Kid Cudi, Tomer Sisley, and Matthew Perry. Jennifer Lawrence has been attached to the project for quite a long time, with Rob Morgan, reported Deadline.

Adam McKay will write, direct and co-produce along with Kevin Messick under his Hyperobject Industries Banner. Don’t Look Up is said to show two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that could potentially destroy Earth. The movie is expected to begin filming by the end of the year. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are said to play the two astronomers. However, no confirmation is made yet. The project has caught many eyes with its stellar ensemble cast.

Also Read | 'The Prom': First Look Featuring Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman And Others Out

Also Read | 'Dune' Officially Delayed; Timothee Chalamet-Zendaya Starrer Gets Oct 2021 Release Date

The majority of the cast had been loosely attached to Don’t Look Up for a few months. Leonardo DiCaprio was figuring out to get on board with the project as he also has his next, Killers of the Flower Moon from Martin Scorsese, co-starring Robert DeNiro. Meryl Streep’s upcoming movie includes Netflix film, Ryan Murphy’s The Prom, along with Steven Soderbergh’s Let Them All Talk, a comedy for HBO Max. Timothée Chalamet has a number of star-studded ventures, which include Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, along with James Mangold’s Going Electric, a biopic on Bob Dylan.

Adam McKay has written and directed movies like Step Brothers, The Other Guys, Vice, and Anchorman series. His film, The Big Short earned immense appreciation from the critics. It won him his first and only Oscars yet for Best Adapted Screenplay. His television work includes Eastbound & Down, Funny or Die Presents, and the recently Primetime Emmy Award-winner, Succession.

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth Boards Spin Off ‘Furiosa' With Anya Taylor-Joy, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Promo Image Source: leo_dicaprioreo, merylstreepfan and tchalametdaily (griff) Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.