'The Mutants' To Be The Latest Addition To The Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Marvel Cinematic Universe is all set to expand its universe by bringing in characters from X-Men. The original films of X-Men were produced by 20th Century Fox, but with Walt Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019, MCU has gained access to the characters and storylines. The studio has kept under wraps its plans for the major characters from the film series but speculations are rife that the upcoming film about the characters would be titled The Mutant.

MCU's X-Men reboot details

A while back, with the release of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home MCU entered Phase 4. Marvel has also branched out from its movies through TV shows like WandaVision, which has been receiving raving reviews from fans and critics alike. Moreover, Marvel has a couple of shows, Falcon and The Winter Soldier lined up to release on Disney plus Hotstar.

Where MCU had been concentrating on plots of several Avengers, it now seems that the makers are turning their attention to another group of comic book heroes. A report in The Illiminerdi suggests that The Mutant is underway at Marvel Studios and Marvel CCO Kevin Feige is producing it.

Reportedly, at the time, no details about the plot, writers, directors or cast has been out yet. Reportedly, the film is likely to be called The Mutant keeping in mind that a number of characters/superhumans in the X-Men series are women as well. At San Diego Comic-Con festival, Feige had announced that Marvel Studios is working on bringing ‘Mutants’ to the MCU. He had not mentioned that it is the X-Men, so the title could imply that the upcoming films would focus on mutants in general and not the X-Men in particular.

The Mutants release

Reportedly, The Mutants is being developed as a feature film and is intended to be a reboot of the X-Men franchise. The debut movie from the X-Men series had released back in the year 2000 and the most recent one was the 2020 film The New Mutants.

According to a report in the media portal, there is only one character from the franchise that has been confirmed to have a film lined up. It is, reportedly, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. More details about the upcoming films are awaited.

