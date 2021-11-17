Marvel Confirms Late Chadwick Boseman's King T'Challa Will Not Be Recast In Black Panther

Marvel Cinematic Universe VP of Development, Nate Moore recently appeared on The Ringer-verse Podcast and opened up about the studio's plans for late Chadwick Boseman's on-screen character, King T'Challa in Black Panther.

Femalefirst.co.uk reported that the VP mentioned that T'Challa will no longer be part of the MCU, meaning that, Boseman's character will not be recast in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020, after battling colon cancer, with which he was diagnosed in 2016.

Nate Moore appeared on The Ringer-verse Podcast and opened up about the future of King T'Challa's character. He mentioned that fans will no longer be seeing the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He revealed that he had had discussions about replacing the actor with Ryan Coogler, the director of Black Panther, who will return to helm Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but the duo decided that they 'couldn't do it'. He mentioned that a lot of what the audience feels about T'Challa is linked to the work Chadwick Boseman in onset. Coogler also stated that the actor's death was the 'hardest' thing he had to deal with in his career. He mentioned that although he tries to have a work-life balance, he explained that when you love something so much, the two worlds blend, and so, he called the actor's untimely death the 'hardest' thing in his career.

Ryan Coogler had earlier mentioned that he pushed Boseman's co-stars to continue in the Black Panther franchise, as the late actor would not have wanted them to stop. He mentioned that Boseman was hired for the part even before any other actor was thought of.

The actor has been honoured by several actors, fans, and institutes, including Howard University, of which he was an alum. The university recently awarded a scholarship in his name and titled it Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship, whose benefit is worth $5.4 million. Reports by Hollywood Reporter stated that Netflix has funded the scholarship this year, which will come into effect this fall.

