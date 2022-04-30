Marvel Studios 'Spider-Man' Director Jon Watts Leaves 'Fantastic Four'; Here's Why

After the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, director Jon Watts was roped in to helm another Marvel Studios and Disney project Fantastic Four. The director was set to direct the film, which is the reinvention of the venerable Marvel Comics series. However, in the latest update, the director has withdrawn himself from helming the project.

As per the latest report by Deadline, filmmaker Jon Watts has withdrawn himself from helming the upcoming film Fantastic Four as he wants to take a break from the superhero realm. Watts is well known for the Tommlland starrer Spidey trilogy - Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home. His last outing with Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch grossed around $1.89 billion across the world and became the 6th highest grosser of all time. After the success of the film, the director is now planning to take a break from making superhero films and focus on some other work. The upcoming Fantastic Four movie is the third iteration of the franchise. It will also mark the first Fantastic Four movie ever since Disney acquired Fox, which previously owned the franchise.

Jon Watts on exiting Fantastic Four

As per the report by the leading daily, Watts revealed making three Spider-Man movies was not only an incredible feat but also a life-changing experience for him. He even mentioned how he is thankful to the MCU for the seven years during which he worked on the trilogy. He added how he hopes to work with the MCU again and expressed his excitement to watch the new Fantastic Four film.

He said, "Making three Spider-Man films was an incredible and life-changing experience for me. I’m eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years. I’m hopeful we’ll work together again and I can’t wait to see the amazing vision for Fantastic Four brought to life."

Jon Watts also has another strong project in his kitty. Last year, Apple Studios won an auction for an untitled film which will be written and directed by Jon Watts. The film is set to star the Ocean's series duo George Clooney and Brad Pitt as rivals, who are hired for the same job.

