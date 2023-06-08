Marvel's Wastelanders Star-Lord Trailer Out, Guardians Fight Villains In Dystopic World

Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord trailer has been unveiled and it will introduce the audience to Star-Lord, voiced by Saif Ali Khan. This is the first season in Marvel’s upcoming Hindi Audible Original podcast series, Marvel’s Wastelanders. It will release on Audible on June 28. In the trailer, Star-Lord and his pal Rocket Raccoon will be seen fighting in a dystopic Earth.

The Guardians of the Galaxy characters will fight enemies all by themselves as other superheroes including Thor, Captain America and Iron Man have seemingly died. Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon will be seen fighting the supervillain Supreme Leader, as he gains control over the planet. As Star-Lord faces new challenges, he also uncovers secrets and delves into some thrilling action sequences with Rocket Raccoon. Check out the trailer below.

A synopsis of Marvel's Wastelanders

(Peter Quill and Rocket Raccoon fight the villains. | Image: @Audible_ind/Twitter)

Marvel's Wastelanders narrates the tale of an alternate future where villains have taken over and the heroes have lost. However, Peter Quill and Rocket discover that Earth is not the same anymore and watch the supervillains seize control over the planet. Nevertheless, they fight against the odds to restore peace, fulfiling their duty as guardians.

Star cast of Marvel's Wastelanders

(Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to feature in Marvel's Wastelanders. | Image: @theshanishow/Twitter)

The star cast of Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord includes Vrajesh Jirjee as Rocket Raccoon, Saif Ali Khan as Star-Lord aka Peter Quill, Sushant Divgikr as Cora, and Maninee De as Emma Frost. Some other cast members include Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, and Harjeet Walia as Kraven The Hunter. The series will comprise a total of six seasons and each of them will focus on different Marvel heroes. The first season will release on June 28, with more seasons following later in 2023 and ijn 2024.