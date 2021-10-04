Marvel's New Movie 'Eternals' May Have A 'Superman' Reference In Its Trailer; Watch

Marvel Cinematic Universe has begun its phase four in full swing, and joining the likes of Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Eternals. Directed by Chloé Zhao, the movie's promo clips, which showcase glimpses of Angelina Jolie in Thena's role, as well as Richard Madden as Ikaris and Kit Harington as Black Knight, have been grabbing eyeballs.

Makers have released two trailers of the film, with a recent clip dropping reference to one of the beloved DC Universe characters, Superman. It appears in a scene showcasing Sersi and Ikaris as they visit Phastos' family, where Phastos' son Jack is clearly drawn by Ikaris. Continue reading to know the breakdown of this scene from Eternals.

Marvel's Eternals gives a Superman reference?

The scene continues with Jack telling his father that he has seen Ikaris on TV, "with the cape shooting laser beams". Despite Ikaris' ability to shoot laser beams with his eyes, he, however, confirms that it wasn't him. "I don't wear a cape," he says. Ever since the trailer was released, the eagle-eyed netizens have been pointing out that Jack many have seen the superhero and lauded the child's adorable stint for believing what he did.

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the movie chronicles an immortal alien race as they emerge from their hideouts to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, known as the Deviants. Coming as the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

Its first trailer came out in May, while the latest trailer was released in September this year. The superhero film has a screenplay from Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo along with the director. Eternals is slated to hit the Indian and American theatres on November 5, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. Disney also announced that similar to its recent projects, the film will have a 45-day exclusive theatrical run, post which it will mark its premiere on a digital platform.

(Image: @Eternals/Instagram)