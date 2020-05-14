Mary-Kate Olsen Seeks Emergency Order For Divorce From Pierre Olivier Sarkozy: Report

Designer Mary-Kate Olsen is seeking a divorce from her spouse of almost five years, Pierre Olivier Sarkozy. According to a leading portal, the former actor has requested an emergency court order after filing for a divorce on April 17. The New York courts are currently not processing any divorce filings due to the current Coronavirus social distancing norms.

The courts are only processing it in cases of emergencies, which is what Mary-Kate Olsen has currently requested. She reportedly has a prenuptial agreement in place with her spouse Pierre Olivier Sarkozy who is the brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Olsen has asked for the agreement to be enforced.

The couple has been residing in New York but it seems like the residential arrangements are currently going haywire. According to reports, Mary-Kate Olsen’s legal team received an email for Pierre Olivier Sarkozy to move out of their apartment with a deadline for May 18. The fashion designed has reportedly asked for an extension until May 18 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Full House star has claimed that Pierre is trying to force her out of the house and also ended the housing lease without her knowing. By filing for a divorce, Olsen has automatically stopped her spouse from disposing off any of her belongings in any capacity. The couple tied the knot on November 27, 2015, in an intimate ceremony at a private residence.

After two years of dating, the couple got engaged in 2014. Their marriage raised a lot of eyebrows due to their 17-year age difference. Pierre Olivier Sarkozy was earlier married to Charlotte Bernard and has two children with her.

The actor turned fashion designer and her twin sister Ashley Olsen has kept quite a low profile for the last few years. They attended Anna Wintour’s Met Gala together and attend the event every year since 2013. The duo originally acted together in the popular 1987 American sitcom, Full House. Both of them essayed the character of the youngest kid in the show, Michelle.

Full House revolved around Danny who is a widower and is raising three little girls after the death of his wife. He has help from his brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis (played by John Stamos) and his best friend, Joey Gladstone. The series went on for 6 seasons and made a comeback in 2016 with a spinoff show, Fuller House. However, the Olsen twins did not return for the spin-off show.

