'Full House' Cast Comes Out With Parody Of Their Title Credits, Calls It 'Full Quarantine'

Popular America sitcom Full House that had a long run on television recently returned to Netflix with a new version titled Fuller House. While Fuller House marked the return of some members from Full House, it also featured some new faces. Fuller House had a successful run in five-season before it concluded in 2019. As the Full House cast members like most celebrities all around the world are in lockdown, the cast members have come up with a parody of the title track of the show.

The Full House cast members shared a spin-off video of the title credits of Full House and called the video 'Full Quarantine'. The original Full House cast members are seen reuniting for the video from their respective houses. They are also seen acting like their characters while being stuck in quarantine. John Stamos shared the hilarious video on his Instagram account. Check out the video.

Full house cast introduces 'Full Quarantine'

In the video, the Full House cast members are seen doing all those things that people usually do during the quarantine. It also gives the fans of the show an insight into the lives of the cast members of the show. Moreover, the Full House cast members also brought the creator of Full house, Jeff Franklin on board as well. While posting the video on Instagram, John Stamos captioned the post saying, ‘#fullquarantine Stayhome/Staysafe/Stamos Unlike #FullHouse, this will all go away. #fullhousechallenge #wewin.’ (sic)

Fans of the show as well as celebrities have showered the post with likes and many have commented on the video as well. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess has commented on the post saying that the video is perfect. The fans of the have loved the video and claimed that the ending had them rolling on the floor with laughter. Fans of Fuller House have said that the video truly wins the Full House challenge.

