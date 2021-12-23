Matrix Resurrections: Amul Hails Purab Kohli & Priyank Chopra For Their Role In The Film

As the two Indian actors, Purab Kohli and Priyanka Chopra, have joined the American science fiction action film, Matrix Resurrections, Amul has come up with an amazing style to commemorate the induction of the duo. The dairy giant, Amul, known for its satirical perspective on current issues in its advertisements, shared an illustration featuring both Kohli and Chopra.

In the illustration shared on Twitter on Wednesday, Kohli can be seen sitting on a chair while Priyanka can be seen standing beside him. In the illustration, both were portrayed enjoying the Amul products. Referring to the entry of the two Indian actors, Amul wrote, "Popular in Purab and Paschim". "Isse Priyankhaaoi". The company cautioned the post: "Bollywood actors in new Hollywood blockbuster, Matrix Resurrections!"

Have a look at the viral illustration:

It is worth mentioning the illustration came after the two Indian actors -- Purab Kohli and Priyanka Chopra -- were seen in The Matrix Resurrections -- an American science fiction action film produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski. Notably, fiction is the sequel to The Matrix Revolutions (2003) and the fourth instalment in The Matrix film series. Meanwhile, while speaking to news agency PTI, Kohli, who previously worked with director Lana Wachowski in 2014 on Sense8, said he was beaming with joy after he was roped in for the fourth chapter of the “Matrix”.

Watch the trailer of Matrix Resurrections:

'I think it's a good time to be placed where I am placed,' says Kohli

“This is such a big film and you are part of it and clearly a noticeable part. I think it will kind of make an impression. Fingers crossed, people will look at casting me in bigger parts and trust that as an actor I could carry on bigger parts in films that are as big as this,” Kohli, who has moved to London, told PTI in a zoom interview. “The world is becoming very global, especially in the entertainment front when you have options to watch so many things and films are crossing over. So, I think it's a good time to be placed where I am placed," added the 42-year-old actor who had started his career through a daily soap.

